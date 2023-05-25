Kurt Angle Believes Cody Rhodes Will Go Down Looking Like A Hero At WWE Night Of Champions

Saturday at Night of Champions, Cody Rhodes has a score to settle with "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar following another brutal attack this past Monday night on "WWE Raw." On "The Kurt Angle Show" in the lead-up to the premium live event, the WWE Hall of Famer doesn't see Lesnar doing the job. But, he does imagine "The American Nightmare" will come out of the contest looking good regardless.

"There's gonna be a day when Brock Lesnar's gonna have to start losing here and there. I was hoping it would be now," Angle stated. "But with Cody with his arm the way it is, he has an out now. So if Brock gets his arm in an armbar, and Cody passes out, doesn't tap, but breaks his arm and looks like a hero, I think that's most likely what's gonna happen."

Prior to WrestleMania 39 back in March, Angle suggested that Lesnar was at the point in his career where he'd start putting over others, saying "I think now he's at the point in his career where he has to start giving back." He went on to defeat Omos on night two of WrestleMania, however, and is in prime position to knock off Rhodes after attacking him again this past week. Ever since turning on Rhodes during the "Raw" after WrestleMania, Lesnar has often had the upper hand. He even cost him a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship, demanding a "fight" at Night of Champions afterwards.

That said, Lesnar did lose to Rhodes at Backlash earlier this month. But as Angle noted, the recent arm injury angle paves the way for him to win this weekend.

