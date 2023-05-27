Drew McIntyre Among WWE Stars Featured In Video Packages After Night Of Champions

Even though he didn't have a match at WWE Night of Champions, the fans still got a glimpse at Drew McIntyre during the broadcast from Saudi Arabia.

After the event concluded, a series of vignettes aired on Peacock featuring Roman Reigns, Rhea Ripley, and "The Scottish Warrior." These videos, which typically air as filler on the streamer between broadcasts, highlighted the wrestlers' careers and journeys in the company so far.

However, this is noteworthy because there is speculation regarding McIntyre's future in the promotion. Reports say that there's a "good chance" he could leave at the conclusion of his current contract, but nothing has been confirmed as of yet.