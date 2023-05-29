Money In The Bank Qualifying Matches Set For Tonight's WWE Raw

WWE confirmed on Twitter this morning that Money in the Bank qualifying matches will indeed get underway tonight when the May 29 edition of "WWE Raw" comes to the MVP Arena in Albany, New York. However, for the time being, they are remaining coy on who the participants will be.

That isn't the case for this Friday's "WWE SmackDown," though. It was confirmed last week that LA Knight will be facing off against Montez Ford while Zelina Vega takes on Lacey Evans in their respective qualifying matches.

Money in the Bank is scheduled for Saturday, July 1 in London, England.

This story will be updated shortly with more information.