Weaponized Steel Cage Match To Kick Off WWE NXT

Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne look to settle their score once and for all as they battle inside a Weaponized Steel Cage Match tonight on "WWE NXT." And their brutal battle is set to kick off this evening's show.

JAYNE.

DOLIN.

WEAPONIZED STEEL CAGE MATCH.@jacyjaynewwe and Gigi Dolin will look to settle their score once and for all in a Weaponized Steel Cage Match that will KICK OFF #WWENXT TONIGHT! 📺 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/IegfcUQG9q — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 30, 2023

After tensions began brewing between the two in early 2023, former "SmackDown" Women's Champion Bayley attempted to mend their relationship on a special edition of her talk show "Ding Dong, Hello!" Unfortunately, Bayley's efforts to salvage their partnership ended in disaster, as Jayne delivered a superkick to her former Toxic Attraction teammate. Since parting ways, these friends have become bitter enemies. Dolin took home a victory in their subsequent encounter at Roadblock. But after recovering from a shoulder injury, Jayne returned to even the playing field as she gained a win over Dolin in their rematch on May 2.

Last week, Dolin and Jayne traded some verbal strikes before Jayne challenged her former teammate to meet her inside the steel structure. Dolin agreed — but with an added stipulation of weapons.

Elsewhere on tonight's card, a mysterious masked assailant will reveal their identity after unleashing an attack on Roxanne Perez last week. This aggressor has also taken out the likes of Nikkita Lyons and Wendy Choo in recent months. In addition, Tiffany Stratton will hold a "Tiffybration" tonight as she begins her reign as the new "NXT" Women's Champion.