Photo: AEW Updates CM Punk's Profile Pic

CM Punk is returning to AEW on June 17 to be part of the "Collision" premiere in Chicago, Illinois. Tony Khan confirmed the news on last week's "AEW Dynamite," and the controversial star's profile has been updated on the company's roster page to reflect his 2023 record, which currently sits at 0-0.

AEW

The debut of "Collision" will mark Punk's first appearance in an AEW ring since last year's All Out pay-per-view. The "Second City Saint" picked up an injury during his main event match with Jon Moxley, but his future became uncertain after he verbally lambasted some of his colleagues at the post-show media scrum. Furthermore, the tirade resulted in a rumored backstage physical altercation between him, the Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega afterward.

Given the nature of Punk's last AEW appearance, there has been some speculation about him having heat with certain members of the locker room. While some performers are supposedly still sour about his comments at the scrum, nobody has shown signs of wanting to leave AEW as a result of his return. Meanwhile, Matt Hardy is interested to see the reaction Punk gets, especially from the company's fan base. Khan's aforementioned announcement elicited some boos from the "Dynamite" crowd, suggesting that Punk's comeback will polarize the audience.

It remains to be seen what AEW's plans are for the ex-WWE Superstar upon his return. It was recently reported that Punk's return program could see him team up with FTR to feud with Bullet Club Gold's Jay White and Juice Robinson, as the "Second City Saint" is reportedly a fan of the former NJPW stars. Elsewhere, there has been talk of him potentially feuding with Chris Jericho and Samoa Joe.