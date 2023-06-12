Kevin Nash Weighs In On CM Punk's Return & AEW Collision Sales

CM Punk is nearing his AEW return in the form of Tony Khan's newest show, "AEW Collision," debuting this Saturday, but even with official announcements regarding his return to and first match back with the promotion, selling tickets for future "Collision" dates has proven a struggle. One man who isn't ready to blame Punk for these shortcomings, however, is Kevin Nash. On a recent episode of "Kliq This," the WWE Hall of Famer suggested that the former AEW World Champion had been put in a no-win situation.

"They're throwing Phil under the bus like 'Oh, he can't draw,'" Nash said. "It's not like he's costing you ticket sales."

Punk's imminent return to AEW has received plenty of attention, with Eric Bischoff, Thunder Rosa, and Billy Gunn all sounding off this past week. Bischoff doesn't have high hopes, while former AEW Women's World Champion Rosa can see it going either way, but Gunn believes it's nothing but a positive for the company. As for the return itself, Nash wasn't surprised in the slightest. He even thinks "Collision" could get off to a strong start overall, but the summer as a whole feels a little murkier.

"Never for one moment did I ever think he wasn't going to show up," Nash declared, noting that while the speculation surrounding Punk's return may have worked on some, he never bought into the idea that Punk was ever done completely. Now, it's on AEW as a whole to make sure "Collision" delivers — and doing so on a Saturday night will not be an easy task.

"I think it might do well," Nash said, before doubt immediately crept in. "It's summertime, though."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Kliq This" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.