Tony Khan Says He Expects A Positive Reaction To CM Punk's Return On AEW Collision

Only days remain until the premiere episode of "AEW Collision," and with it, the return of CM Punk, who has been out of action since All Out last September following a triceps injury — not to mention a reported incident with The Elite following the show. The latter situation has led to some wondering what kind of reception Punk might receive in AEW in his return, and in the future.

In an appearance on "Barstool Rasslin," AEW owner Tony Khan was asked what he expected regarding Punk's reaction. Khan seems bullish on Punk getting a warm reception in Chicago, the location of "Collision's" first episode, and he doesn't appear to be too concerned regarding the situation, largely due to Punk's connection with the audience and ability to read the room.

"I think it will be very exciting to see how the fans react," Khan said. "I expect a very positive reaction, particularly in Chicago for the first episode. And I think going forward, CM Punk's one of the most popular wrestlers in the world. Certainly, he's going to get a great reaction, and depending on who his opponent is and the type of reaction he's trying to get, I expect CM Punk to connect with the crowd as well as anybody in the entire pro wrestling business."

All questions regarding Punk's fan support, or lack thereof, will be answered in the main event of "Collision," when Punk teams up with AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR to take on Jay White and Juice Robinson of Bullet Club Gold, along with long-time Punk rival Samoa Joe. It will be the first time Punk and Joe have wrestled each other in any way since August 2005.