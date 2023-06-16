Bully Ray & Tommy Dreamer Share What They Want From CM Punk In AEW Return

"AEW Collision" debuts this Saturday night from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. With the new show comes the return of CM Punk, who is scheduled to compete in the main event alongside AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR as they take on ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe as well as Bullet Club Gold's Jay White and Juice Robinson. Yet while he will likely be welcomed back with open arms by his hometown of Chicago, Tommy Dreamer and Bully Ray both suggested on "Busted Open Radio" that it won't be so simple going forward.

"I thought of that as 'I know I'm gonna wrestle,' did not think of that as 'Oh, he's going to speak,'" Dreamer said of the video package that aired Wednesday night on "AEW Dynamite" hyping up Punk's return. "I would stretch out the speaking part."

But, will he speak? Or rather, should he? After all, AEW President Tony Khan did suggest that a promo "would make a lot of sense." And overall, he is looking forward to a positive reaction this weekend. However, Chicago is Chicago, and that is why Dreamer believes that AEW should ultimately wait to hand him a microphone. That is, if he is returning as a babyface.

"Obviously they're trying to say that he's going to be a babyface," he continued. "Like I said, I think we should read the room. Chicago is an anomaly; it's where he's from...But you're going to have to feel it out." Putting himself in Punk's shoes for a moment, Dreamer suggested that he would re-hash what the promotional material has been saying but then apologize at the very end of it; admit fault; and carry on from there. However, Dreamer was sure to make one thing very clear if he were to return as a heel.

"If I'm gonna try to be a heel, don't hand me a microphone because I'll destroy you," he stated.