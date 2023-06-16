WWE Files Trademark On Chelsea Green's Ring Name

The Royal Rumble this past January saw Chelsea Green make her return to WWE, and Green has made the most of her time back. It seems WWE plans on keeping Green around for the foreseeable future, as the company has now filed a trademark claim on the star's name.

Earlier this week, WWE filed a trademark to use Chelsea Green for "entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler." Assuming the trademark claim goes through, it will also cover the use of Green's name on WWE's websites, in newsletters, blogs, and more.

Green has been tagging with fellow WWE star Sonya Deville in recent months, with the two capturing a spot on the WrestleMania 39 card back in March. The two came up short in the four-way title match and, apart from a pair of victories against Candice LeRae and Michin in March and April, Green and Deville have yet to find much success as a tag team. However, Green has garnered quite a bit of positive attention for her performances since returning.

After being released by WWE in 2021, Green returned to the independent scene before soon signing with Impact Wrestling. Green left Impact in November, and reportedly signed with WWE months before her return at the Royal Rumble.

Green was featured on the latest episode of "WWE Raw," with a singles match against Becky Lynch. She would, however, come up short in the bout.