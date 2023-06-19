Ace Steel In Attendance At Debut Of AEW Collision

Ace Steel may not have been backstage for the debut of "AEW Collision" this past Saturday, but that doesn't mean he wasn't around at all. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, he was at the United Center, taking it all in from the Chicago Blackhawks family box. Johnson reiterated that, to his knowledge, Steel was not backstage before the show started either.

The debut of "Collision" didn't simply mark the beginning of a brand-new Saturday night show for AEW, it also served as the return of CM Punk, who hadn't been seen since last September at AEW All Out. His longtime friend, Steel, was fired from the promotion last October for his actions during "Brawl Out," which included allegedly throwing a chair at Nick Jackson and biting Kenny Omega. To this day, he was the only one fired following the backstage brawl that also included Punk and The Young Bucks.

That said, Steel appears to be back with AEW to assist creatively and help with production. It's also been reported that he'll be aiding Punk in his storylines. However, regardless of the work he'll be doing for Tony Khan's promotion, it is believed Steel will be working from home. A native of Chicago himself, though, he decided to travel to "Collision" this past Saturday on his own.

Upon Steel being re-hired by AEW, Punk was seemingly pulled from the press release hyping up "Collision" by Warner Bros. Discovery last month. In the weeks since everything on that end seems to have been hammered out. Before being hired by Khan, Steel wrestled in Ring of Honor, Pro Wrestling Noah, and WWE before also working as a coach for WWE.