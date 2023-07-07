Colt Cabana Reportedly Permanently Working Wednesday Nights As AEW Dynamite Producer

All signs point to Colt Cabana working with AEW on a permanent basis once again, and definitely not on Saturdays.

It was reported Thursday that he was backstage during Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite" taping. Now PWInsider Elite is reporting that not only has he been moved to Wednesdays, but he will also be serving as a coach and producer. Part of this is nothing new, as back in May Cabana made it clear that he was contracted to AEW both as a producer and wrestler.

However, this does leave questions pertaining to his in-ring career with the promotion. Cabana last appeared for ROH in April, losing to Samoa Joe in a match for the ROH World Television Championship. Last November, one month after "Brawl Out," he challenged for the ROH World Championship and ultimately lost to Chris Jericho on "Dynamite."

Certainly, moving to Wednesdays exclusively points to the idea of AEW wanting to keep CM Punk and The Elite separate. After all, it was previously alleged that members of The Elite believed Punk asked to have Cabana removed from AEW.

In any case, The Elite has yet to appear on "AEW Collision." Kenny Omega and Punk were kept separate during Forbidden Door. And now, Cabana is only working Wednesdays.