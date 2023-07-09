AEW Collision 7/8/23: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

We haven't talked a ton about Miro in this space so far, and that's mostly because he's just been squashing jobbers and cutting very Redeemer-esque backstage promos so far. But we have to give some love to the backstage promo from this episode, because it encapsulated the reason that Miro has always stood out against a roster of characters that too often feel interchangeable.

We've always been fans of the Redeemer character, particularly the sheer audaciousness of its evolution into what seemed to be a feud between Miro and God. Now, Miro seems to be telling us he has emerged from that internal spiritual conflict with a new inner purity. In addition to longer being tempted by his "double-jointed hot wife," Miro apparently can no longer be tempted by championship gold, which is one of the most interesting twists we've ever seen for a wrestling character. A wrestler who actively avoids the prospect of winning titles? It's a fascinating concept, and a risky one, and combined with the final tease of some kind of war coming (?) it's all the weird, over-acted, slightly silly but also deadly serious elements we love about the Redeemer.

Of course, it remains to be seen if all this is actually going anywhere, and if the journey is worth the destination. In some ways, Miro is becoming AEW's answer to Bray Wyatt — a character whose unique characteristics and ambitions can only be satisfactorily paid off by a high-concept, creative, and suitably epic storyline. It's something WWE has never been willing to commit to, and given Miro's total absence from TV prior to the debut of Collision (where AEW seems to be housing many of its misfit toys) it seems unlikely that Tony Khan would make such a commitment either — and even if he did, it might end up taking so long to manifest that we stop caring. But for now, we are very much in on Miro, Scorner of Championships. And also of double-jointed hot wives.