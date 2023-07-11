WWE RAW 7/10/2023: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

We honestly didn't expect "Raw" to be your one respite from our near-daily complaints about various women's divisions, but the women of the red brand killed it again this week. Becky Lynch and Zoey Stark had possibly the best match of the night (that we're very happy wasn't called off for medical reasons) and while there were some Trish Stratus related shenanigans involved, it was nonetheless a huge win for Stark, by far the biggest of her career. Stark is really the person who has benefitted most from the Lynch/Stratus feud; she's a tremendous in-ring talent who needed this exact kind of environment for her first main roster storyline, and she's thriving as a result.

Shayna Baszler vs. Emma was much shorter, which is a shame in one sense just because it's a Black and Gold dream match in an alternative universe. But in the universe we live in, it makes all the sense in the world for Baszler to squash Emma like a grape (which she did) and for that to lead to another scuffle with Ronda Rousey. We're not normally a huge fan of the "heel runs from babyface because 'not tonight' or whatever" trope, but Rousey's post-match run-in was very well-executed, with Baszler not backing down for an instant and the two trading submission attempts and countering each other on multiple occasions. Baszler didn't ultimately leave the ring because she was afraid; she left it to get out of Rousey's armbar. Just good stuff all around, and we're looking forward to Rousey vs. Baszler as much as we've looked forward to any of Rousey's matches.

Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville vs. Kayden Carter and Katana Chance wasn't nearly as good, sadly, but it was still nice to see two straight weeks of women's tag team matches, which will become a hat trick next week when Green and Deville challenge for the titles. Meanwhile, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan had a fun backstage confrontation with Rhea Ripley, with Rodriguez apparently lined up as Ripley's next challenger. To top things off, almost nothing on "Raw" got a reaction from the Buffalo crowd like Maxxine Dupri graduating from Alpha Academy (she actually got "You deserve it" chants!) and Valhalla stealing her new letter jacket — which Corey Graves hilariously justified by saying "that's what Vikings do, they pillage" — was really the only part of the entire episode that had anything resembling real stakes. Say what you want about "Raw," but it's currently using its female talent more effectively than any wrestling show this side of Impact.