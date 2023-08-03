AEW Dynamite 08/02/23: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

We don't traditionally go for MJF's "I was bullied as a child for being Jewish" promos, mainly because for the entirety of his AEW career, he's played a staggeringly unlikeable character. Having a heel in the MJF mold cut those kinds of promos to explain his actions and general way of being theoretically helped deepen the character, but none of it ever felt like it really mattered, because he would always follow it up with some kind of despicable thing or another. At a certain point, the stories began to feel cynical, to the point that we became cynical about them in turn — we never believed, for example, that MJF was actually turning face before his championship win at Full Gear.

This time, though, the promo felt more authentic and more important. This felt like MJF officially announcing himself as a babyface — which, to be clear, he has absolutely become during the Adam Cole storyline — without compromising his character. It was a synthesis of the MJF character as we knew him before with the character we've seen recently, and it makes perfect sense. The result is a character who feels fully realized and entirely three-dimensional in a way the wrestling medium rarely achieves.

"Wow," we thought to ourselves, as the AEW World Champion talked about the importance of vulnerability and how he's learned that not everyone is terrible. "It's going to be so horrible but also so amazing when Cole turns on him."

And then we thought, "Oh no, Cole, is turning on him tonight, isn't he?"

But then a funny thing happened: He didn't. Cole came to the ring, praised MJF for becoming the man he was always meant to be, and signed the contract MJF offered him for an AEW World title match in the main event of All In at Wembley Stadium. That's it. Nobody turned; nobody even teased a turn. They just talked, gave each other compliments, and hugged. It was amazing. We loved it so much.

We didn't get the chance to write about last Saturday's "AEW Collision" main event, but for the record, we thought it was awesome. Everything in this storyline has been awesome, and it's only fitting that MJF and Cole — who consistently took a back seat in terms of card placement to the BCC/Elite feud right up through Blood & Guts — are going to main event AEW's biggest-ever show. 100% the right decision, and we honestly have no idea how that match will go. Does Cole turn heel toward the end of the match when he realizes he can't beat MJF? Does he lose clean and turn afterward? Does he just not turn at all? There are lots of possibilities, but only one at this point that would be completely unacceptable: MJF can't turn on Cole. That ship has sailed, Tony. He's our scumbag now.