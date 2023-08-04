Jey Uso Vs Solo Sikoa Announced For Tonight's WWE SmackDown

On the eve of the biggest match of his 16-year career in professional wrestling, Jey Uso is set for another high-profile match. WWE announced late Friday afternoon that Jey will go one-on-one against his brother, Solo Sikoa, on tonight's "SmackDown."

Jey is just over 24 hours away from the showdown with his cousin, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, at SummerSlam. The Tribal Combat match will see both Reigns' title and his standing as "The Tribal Chief" on the line.

Saturday night's match is the latest chapter in The Bloodline saga that has dominated WWE storylines for more than three years. Jey and his brother Jimmy Uso cut ties with the familial faction earlier this summer, leading to the Bloodline Civil War match at Money in the Bank, where Jey became the first man to pin Reigns since 2019. The aftermath of that result saw Reigns and Sikoa take Jimmy Uso out of action, leaving Jey to carry on by himself.

Tonight's match on "SmackDown" will be the first one-on-one encounter between Jey and Sikoa. The younger brother of The Usos made his debut on WWE's main roster less than a year ago and has been a constant presence in The Bloodline ever since. He's clearly looking forward to tonight.

"See you soon, brother," Sikoa tweeted this afternoon.