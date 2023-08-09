Tony Schiavone Claims Hall Of Famer Can Still 'Outsell Most People In The Business'

It may have had a tough go competing against WWE SummerSlam this past Saturday night, but "AEW Collision" still turned out to be an eventful show, featuring Samoa Joe and FTR issuing challenges to CM Punk and The Young Bucks at AEW All In, respectively. It also featured Punk retaining the "real" world title against Ricky Starks in the main event, leading to an irate Starks attacking special ringside enforcer Ricky Steamboat afterward, even whipping Steamboat with his own leather belt.

On the latest episode of "What Happened When," Tony Schiavone, who saw it all go down Saturday night, heaped accolades on the main event and closing angle, particularly the performances of Steamboat and Starks.

"Ricky Steamboat is such a professional," Schivone said. "Such a great talent still. Can probably outsell most people in the business today at 70 years old. It was all really, really good ... This moment was not lost on Ricky Starks. I think about how much it meant to his career."

In general, Schiavone is very pleased with how "Collision" has come off during its thus far brief, but memorable run on TV.

"We're doing some good things on Saturday night," Schiavone said. "I really enjoy doing the show, because I'm really, really busy backstage because we do pre-tapes and we do a lot of ROH pre-tapes backstage too. So I stay really busy during the show, to the point that I don't always get to watch the program, cause I'm doing a lot of backstage work. But I love doing the interviews, I love doing the pre-tapes, and I'm just really enjoying what we're doing on Saturday nights. So it's been really cool."

