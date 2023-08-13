Jim Ross Is Happy To See WWE And AEW Doing Well, Confident In Hopes For All In

Approaching AEW's historic London debut with All In at Wembley Stadium in a few weeks, Hall of Fame broadcaster Jim Ross still found time to take in parts of SummerSlam and congratulated WWE on its record-breaking performance.

On the latest episode of "Grilling JR," Ross told host Conrad Thompson that while he didn't watch the event from start to finish, he did catch key moments from Cody Rhodes' victory over Brock Lesnar and acknowledged the significance of their post-match exchange, in particular.

"The exclamation point to that match," he explained. "[was] Lesnar reaching out, raising Cody's hand, and shaking hands. You know it was just really a cool moment."

Lesnar, of course, not only raised and shook Rhodes' hand but he did so toward all four sides of the ring, passing the torch, so to speak, to an astonished "American Nightmare." The gesture was met with Ross' overwhelming approval, as evidenced by his further acknowledgment of what it all means for Rhodes.

"Cody's on his way," Ross added. "All he's building toward is the main event at WrestleMania next year in Philly, so I'm happy for Cody."

The success of SummerSlam, Ross noted, is not just good for WWE but for the wrestling business as a whole, as he referenced an old adage in "a rising tide lifts all boats" to make that point. While he's pleased for his former employer, his attention will now quickly turn to AEW's upcoming overseas trip where they're set to put on one of the biggest wrestling shows of all time themselves. "I'm glad [WWE] did well. My congratulations to them and we hope to be able to replicate some of those same traits over at Wembley Stadium," Ross detailed.