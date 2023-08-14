Why Kurt Angle Says Ronda Rousey Deserves 'A Lot Of Credit' For WWE SummerSlam Match

WWE SummerSlam took place on Saturday, August 5, 2023, and one of the matches on the action-packed card saw Shayna Baszler defeat Ronda Rousey in an MMA Rules match. Speaking on "The Kurt Angle Show," WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle gave props to Rousey over one element of the match in particular.

"You know what? I thought it was really cool," Angle said. "Ronda probably didn't have to [give Baszler the win], you know? Ronda Rousey probably could call her own shots whether she wants to win or lose, so I'd imagine this was a team effort between Shayna and Ronda, and Ronda assisted Shayna. ... I think this was a really cool, giving spot for Ronda Rousey to make Shayna a bigger star. You have to give Ronda a lot of credit for that."

The match, which concluded with Rousey getting choked out, seems to be her last in WWE for the time being. In addition to rumors leading up to SummerSlam stating that Rousey would step away, the former UFC star also took to social media after the loss, with Rousey saying she had no reason left to stay in professional wrestling. Looking ahead for the former three-time WWE world champion, Rousey seems to be working on a new book.

Following her SummerSlam victory, last week's episode of "WWE Raw" saw Baszler get involved in the ongoing feud between Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus. Baszler wound up wrestling Stratus' new protege, Zoey Stark, with Baszler defeating Stark with a World's Baddest Slam.