WWE NXT 8/15/2023: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

"NXT" usually has at least two women's matches every week (like a proper 2023 wrestling promotion) but it's not every week you see two women's matches as good as the ones we got Tuesday night. We really, really enjoyed Dana Brooke vs. Blair Davenport; while it would probably be presumptuous to call this Dana Brooke's best WWE match, at the very least it's up there. Brooke has always wrestled like what she is — a Performance Center product who's also legitimately tough and has something to prove — and that meshes really well with someone like Davenport and all her independent experience. Brooke's current character arc, in which she is spiraling faster and faster toward psychotic heeldom, is also allowing her to bring more aggression and dynamism to her in-ring work, two things Davenport has had for a while now. The result was a match that, while short, looked absolutely brutal, and it advanced the storyline with the finish, which saw Brooke's protege, Kelani Jordan, stop her from hitting Davenport with the ring bell, inadvertently causing Brooke to lose — a development that is already driving Brooke further over the edge, as evidenced by the look she was giving to Jordan's hand as it rested comfortingly on her shoulder.

Meanwhile, we could probably write a whole essay on how much we continue to love the Chase U story, but it was furthered this week by Thea Hail vs. Jaycee Jayne, a match set up by Andre Chase to try and get Thea back on the winning track and maybe stop being so mad at him after TowelGate. We were even more impressed by the in-ring work in this match than in Brooke/Davenport; Thea's anger has transformed her typically energetic style into something raw and impactful, and Jayne was clearly matching her vibes. They lit into each other in this one, and after certain other WWE women's matches we watched this week, it was really nice to see two women just flat-out trying to break each other's bones. And of course, the finish was brilliant, with Chase trying to help Hail again, this time by putting a turnbuckle pad back on, but only managing to distract Hail and allowed Jayne to roll her up for a much-needed victory. So now Thea, who was already hilariously acting as though she thought Chase might throw the towel again at any moment, is more angry with him, not less. It's so good.

Neither was match of the night (we'll get to that) but give the women's division their flowers this week. The performers were awesome, and both stories are increasingly compelling (and oddly similar in several ways). Which is more than we can say for some of the stuff the guys did.