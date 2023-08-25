Bray Wyatt's 5 Best Moments In WWE

Ask a longtime WWE fan for Bray Wyatt's best match, and most of them will probably come up with the same one: February 2014, Elimination Chamber, The Wyatt Family vs. The Shield in a six-man tag team contest. It's a fitting choice in a number of ways. It's early in Wyatt's career, before the roller coaster he was about to experience in terms of his booking and his creative — it would be more than five years before his character was again as hot as he was at the start of 2014. It's a large match, involving five other wrestlers — the Bray Wyatt character was fundamentally communal, always at its best when functioning in relation to others. He rarely worked in singles matches; he thrived in tag teams, in stables, anything that allowed him to relate to and revolve around others.

And of course, there were those other five wrestlers in particular — Harper and Rowan, of course, but on the other side of the ring, the force of nature known as The Shield: Dean Ambrose (now AEW's Jon Moxley), Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns, not just three future world champions, but three future "biggest stars in the business."

If you haven't revisited this one in a while, we can't recommend it highly enough. It was a unique time — both factions, despite being nominal heels, were enjoying a massive swell of support from a 2014 WWE audience that was in the middle of the Yes! Movement and was fully prepared to demand WWE push the wrestlers they wanted WWE to push. The crowd didn't really care which team won, they just wanted them to fight each other for as long as possible and drink in every second, and WWE, for once, gave it to them. It's 22 minutes of full-throated audience-endorsed combat, and there's an argument to be made that it remains Bray Wyatt's peak.