AEW Star CM Punk Shares What He's Most Proud Of In Life

It's been quite a few days for AEW star CM Punk. While he was successful at All In at Wembley Stadium, defeating Samoa Joe in the opening match, he also got into an altercation with Jack Perry, which has led to AEW reportedly suspending both Punk and Perry. But Punk didn't appear to be thinking about that much on Wednesday night, when he was in Las Vegas to receive the Iron Mike Mazurki award from the Cauliflower Alley Club. Punk accepted the award, and proceeded to speak for over 40 minutes on a variety of subjects regarding his wrestling career. But perhaps the most profound moments came at the beginning of the speech, where he thanked a special someone for putting him in a position to receive this award.

"I've been a lot of things in my life," Punk said. "First and foremost, currently, and probably the thing that I'm most proud of is I am April's husband. None of this is about me. This is about the people that got me here to this moment because I think pro wrestling is so interesting. I think a lot of us have quirks and we're so ego-driven and you've got to give so much to make it."

"You have to sacrifice, you have to survive. But the truth is none of us really get to where we're going without a village. My wife has helped me tremendously and she currently inspires me to be a better person, to try and understand myself and other things better. I love her to death. I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for her."

