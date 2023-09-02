Top NXT Star Reportedly In Pittsburgh For WWE Payback

"WWE NXT" Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton is in town in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania ahead of tonight's Payback event, PWInsiderElite confirmed. Stratton, who has been the women's champion of the developmental brand since "NXT" Battleground in May, appeared on Tuesday's episode of "NXT" after the fatal four-way match to determine her next challenger, won by Kiana James.

On the episode prior to that fatal four-way match, Stratton delivered a promo about how she is going to become one of the most historic "NXT" Women's Champions in history. Stratton name-dropped the likes of Asuka, Charlotte Flair, and others, but also mentioned Becky Lynch's name. Lynch never won the "NXT" Women's Championship prior to being called up to the main roster. Stratton then corrected herself at another point during the episode of "NXT," explaining she misspoke. Following Stratton's promo and mistake, Lynch took to Twitter to joke that she hasn't won the championship ... yet. Following Lynch's post, Stratton was seen in the crowd on Monday's "WWE Raw" when Lynch took on Zoey Stark in a falls-count-anywhere match.

It can be speculated that since Stratton is in Pittsburgh for Payback, she could very well become involved in the steel cage match between Lynch and Trish Stratus after Lynch teased coming after Stratton's title. The last time Lynch competed in "NXT" was a match that ended in a no-contest with Rhea Ripley in November 2019.