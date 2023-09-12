WWE RAW 9/11/2023: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

There were some aspects of the show-opening segment involving Jey Uso and Kevin Owens that I could quibble with; namely, the fact that it was pretty obvious where it was going. As soon as Judgment Day came out, it was obvious that they were going to have a match against Uso and Owens, and as soon as that match became official, it was obvious that Judgment Day was going to win because of Uso and Owens not being on the same page. Like, we've all been watching this kind of thing happen in matches involving current or former Bloodline members for literal years now, we know the drill, right?

But for all that, I'm still interested in this chapter of the Jey story, because it makes sense. It makes sense to follow last week's emotional scene of Sami Zayn forgiving Jey with this week's promo from Owens, who made it clear that he knows what it takes to earn redemption after doing terrible things, and Jey still has a lot of work to do. It makes sense that Owens would give Jey a chance, and end up being disappointed. It makes sense that the Judgment Day would want to recruit Jey, and it makes sense for every babyface on the roster to assume Jey would jump at the chance to join a new Bloodline. I like that Jey isn't even hinting that he actually wants to do that, and my theory about a WarGames setup with Jey on the babyface team against the Judgment Day is looking more and more likely, so I'm not complaining. All of this Jey stuff makes sense. Which is more than I can say for his brother's storyline on "SmackDown."