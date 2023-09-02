WWE SmackDown 9/01/2023: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

I know, I know. I turned heel on the Bloodline story at SummerSlam, then I was back on board the following Friday, and now I'm turning heel on it again. Who am I, Jimmy Uso?

The worst part is, I was fine with everything until the very end of Friday's "SmackDown." Jimmy's new theme song rules, he reiterated his reasons for costing Jey the title at SummerSlam, which are reasons I still agree with, and then he got into an altercation with AJ Styles that ended in Styles getting unexpectedly beaten down by Solo Sikoa. Fine. Solo telling Jimmy he's out of the Bloodline when they say he's out of the Bloodline is ... weird, considering he's felt pretty damn out of the Bloodline since he kicked Roman Reigns in the face at Night of Champions three months ago, but whatever. Jimmy tells Solo nobody tells him what to do and walks off, which is great. We have a sort-of heel version of Jimmy who did the wrong thing for the right reasons and is now acting like a dick because his twin brother isn't around anymore, but he's also not aligned with the cousin and younger brother because they are still the worst. Good characters stuff; not what I'd have done, but if they had left it there and just given Solo a clean win over Styles in the main event, it would have worked.

Instead, Jimmy shows up at the end to help Solo win and acts like he wants back in the Bloodline. Which is terrible.

Not only does it not work within the logic of the character as seen over the past three months, it doesn't make sense with the logic of any of the characters as seen on this same episode. You can't have Solo attack someone to help Jimmy and have Solo act like they're still a team while Jimmy resists the idea, and then have Jimmy attack the same person to help Solo and have Jimmy act like they're still a team while Solo resists the idea. How does that idea not immediately get crumpled up and thrown in the garbage can? Solo goes backstage and is like "Hey, you're actually still in my stable, so I'm going to beat people up on your behalf," and then a couple segments later, he's trying to Samoan Spike Jimmy in the throat because Jimmy helped him win? What? Does Jimmy want to be in the Bloodline or not? Does Solo want him in the Bloodline or not? I'M SO CONFUSED.

More than that though, I'm just so tired at the very idea of another weeks-long storyline involving whether one of the Usos is loyal to the Bloodline or not. I can't do it anymore, y'all. I have been the world's biggest Bloodline fan for like a year now, and even I can't take an "Is Jimmy back in the Bloodline" story right now. I have no idea why the character would want to be back in the Bloodline in the first place after what he said about Roman at the beginning of this episode, so he's probably manipulating Solo or something, but even if that's the case, they're still going to drag it out over like a month, because apparently the only thing WWE has learned from the success of this storyline is "loyalty-related cliffhanger GOOD." And between Bray Wyatt and CM Punk and everything else going on right now, I don't have the energy to care about it.

As we've seen, it's possible they'll get things back on track as early as next week, so we'll see what happens, but man. This sucks.