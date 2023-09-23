WWE SmackDown 9/22/2023: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

The popularity of the Street Profits, from their time in "WWE NXT" throughout their run on the main roster, is inarguable. I mean, who doesn't like dancing, throwing their hands in the air, and Solo cups (what in the hell is in those damn cups?!?!?) But all good things come to an end, and the key in wrestling (and in life, I'd argue) is to recognize when it's time to move on. The party, as my father once told me, can't go on forever.

In pairing Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford with Bobby Lashley, WWE seemed to show their recognition of it being time to move on for two individuals who really elevated themselves to a new level as a tag team in the last few years. Ford, as has often been said, has "star" written all over him, while Dawkins is as steady as they get, tremendously underrated, and I've long leaned into the idea that if they ever split, he won't be anybody's Jannetty. Far from it. Now, we'll see if that split ever happens, but I always thought a heel turn might precede it. Until tonight, however, the alignment with Lashley hadn't really made much sense, and I realized I wasn't at all sure where it was going.

In fact, when the Profits' song hit, complete with the Solo cup graphics and Ford carrying his and the whole nine yards, I actually grumbled, because this is supposed to be a heel turn? Worse, there's Lashley right there with them, smiling and having a grand old time. Boring at best, nonsensical at worst. But wait, I said I loved this segment, right?

Right.

Following a disappointing loss to Legado del Whatever We're Doing Here With the LWO, both Dawkins and Ford looked a bit downtrodden, but Lashley's displeasure was clear as day. And then commentary chimed in, noting that the Profits hadn't quite embraced any sort of "new attitude" under Lashley's direction. Aha! Promise! Hope!

In a backstage segment to follow, Lashley would chastise his new minions, stating that he wanted his suits, his swag, and everything else back that he'd given them, and if they don't start getting the job done, he'd go and find someone who can. Now sure, this could be the tracks being laid for WWE to walk all of this back entirely (hi there, Vince!) but I'm gonna be optimistic, loving this as I do, and say that real, real soon, the party will be over, the Solo cups shelved, the music replaced, and a new attitude for Montez and Angelo in place just in time for a dastardly run that just maybe takes us closer to this generation's Barbershop window moment, after all.