Dave Meltzer Discusses WWE Signing Jade Cargill, Expects She Won't Be The Last

It was announced last week that former AEW star Jade Cargill had begun training at the WWE Performance Center after inking a multi-year deal with WWE. During an appearance on the "Wrestling Observer Radio" show, veteran wrestling reporter Dave Meltzer spoke about Cargill's move to the Stamford, Connecticut-based promotion.

"They really want to make this a big one," Meltzer said. "They see star power in her because of her look and her presence ... She's not going to be the last person to do this. There's a lot of inevitabilities. There'll be people going in both directions."

This past weekend at AEW's inaugural WrestleDream pay-per-view, the "Rated-R Superstar" Adam Copeland, who performed as Edge in WWE, made his debut in Tony Khan's promotion after his WWE contract expired. It means that Cargill and Copeland have switched organizations in recent days following the expiration of their respective deals.

It remains unknown if Cargill will be debuting on WWE's main roster or if she'll spend some time working on the "WWE NXT" developmental brand. After her signing was announced, Cargill told "The Ringer" that she wanted to "create a legacy" in WWE.

Many personalities within the wrestling industry have commented on Cargill's switch to WWE, with WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash commenting that the former AEW TBS Champion has the look of a superhero, while former WWE Women's Champion Mickie James called Cargill's move from AEW to WWE a "natural transition." Shawn Michaels, WWE's Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative, said that Cargill was "tailor-made" for the promotion during the pre-"NXT" No Mercy media call.

