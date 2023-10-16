AEW's Don Callis Identfied The Most Successful Person In Pro Wrestling

Just as the boos have increased for Don Callis ever since betraying Kenny Omega this past May, so has Callis' success with The Don Callis Family. The group has grown to include Konosuke Takeshita – who has defeated Kenny Omega in three consecutive matches — Sammy Guevara – who betrayed mentor Chris Jericho to join the family – and Powerhouse Hobbs – who ran over Jericho this past Tuesday on "AEW Dynamite" in arguably the most dominant victory of Hobbs' career.

With things looking up, Callis stopped by "Busted Open Radio" to brag about his family's success, particularly to Busted Open co-host and Callis' former ECW co-worker Tommy Dreamer. One thing he wants to make clear, aside from the fact that he considers his family "a utopian place," is that he doesn't see himself as a patriarch or "the daddy" of the group.

"What I am is the most successful person right now in professional wrestling," Callis said. "Because I have done all of this without putting myself at risk, or others in my family. And we've only scratched the surface. Kenny Omega hasn't won a match in 12 weeks? When has that ever happened? That's because of me. The real god of pro wrestling was never Kenny Omega. The real god of pro wrestling is me."

Callis and his family have done such a good job handling their adversaries that they may soon have none left. Omega has been absent from AEW for a week after an attack from Hobbs, Takeshita, and Callis that saw Callis hit Omega with a chair to the head, while Jericho is now expected to miss time after his loss to Hobbs saw him taken to the hospital afterward.

