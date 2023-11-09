WWE NXT Star Reportedly In Concussion Protocol

Concussions in wrestling have been a talking point recently, after AEW's Jon Moxley suffered one in September and discussed the experience soon after, and those issues hit WWE twice this week. The first occurred on "WWE Raw," when Ricochet was rocked during the early stages of a four-way match. The injury ultimately contributed to the finish of the match, and subsequent plans for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, getting messed up, and has led to Ricochet being put in concussion protocol for the time being.

Unfortunately, he's not the only WWE star to find themselves there. On "Wrestling Observer Radio," it was revealed that "WWE NXT" star Fallon Henley was also in concussion protocol, following a match with Tiffany Stratton this past Tuesday. While it's not yet clear where she sustained the injury, it was speculated that it occurred towards the end of the match, when Stratton landed on Henley's face while attempting the Prettiest Moonsault Ever.

Due to the unpredictable nature of concussions, no timetable has been given for when either Ricochet or Henley can return to the ring. While Ricochet has been regularly featured on "Raw," Henley had largely been competing on the "NXT" live event circuit and "NXT Level Up" over the last few months. Her last match on "NXT" TV prior to her bout with Stratton was back in June when she competed in a #1 contenders battle royal. Henley and Stratton's match had been for a spot in the Iron Survivor Challenge, scheduled to take place at "NXT" Deadline in December.