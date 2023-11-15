WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash Assesses Seth Freakin' Rollins Character

It's been a very strong 2023 for Seth Rollins. While he has dealt with a back injury for most of the year, it hasn't stopped him from becoming the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, a title he won in the early summer, and defended against the likes of Finn Balor, Shinsuke Nakamura, Drew McIntyre, and Sami Zayn. But his most impressive accomplishment may be one he doesn't know he's earned; winning over Kevin Nash. Of course, that implies that Nash wasn't a fan of Rollins to begin with, and on "Kliq This," Nash admitted that it took him a while to warm up to Rollins' current character. However, he now compares Rollins favorably to a WWE legend.

"I didn't like the Seth "Freakin'" Rollins character for quite a while," Nash said. "But then I just realized in the last two months that he's kind of the modern-day Macho [Man]. He has that kind of a ... he's just kind of got a Macho Man vibe. Like, if you were to modernize Macho Man, it would kind of be Seth. Plus he can work his f*****g a** off. He's really f*****g good."

Rollins will have another chance to show Nash how good he is again at Survivor Series, in a match Nash is more than familiar with from his NWO days. Rollins will team up alongside Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, and Zayn to take on Balor, Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest, and JD McDonaugh of Judgment Day in a WarGames match. Reports have hinted that McIntyre and a returning Randy Orton could be added to the match as well.

