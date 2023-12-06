Bully Ray Responds To Matt Hardy's Frustrations In AEW

Matt Hardy isn't sure why a wrestler of his stature isn't being used more on AEW programming, and he said as much on his podcast recently. Hardy's consternation came not long after Britt Baker took umbrage with her lack of live promo time on AEW. On the latest "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray said he understood Hardy's frustration.

"If I'm Matt Hardy, and I'm one-half of the Hardy Boys, one of the greatest tag teams still walking the planet and a tag team that will go down in history, I am definitely wondering to myself, 'Why are we being used the way we're being used?'" Bully said. The WWE Hall of Famer also doesn't think there's anything wrong with Hardy wondering this out loud on his own podcast.

This flies in the face of how Bully Ray felt about Baker's tweet, as he felt that Baker should be taking her thoughts to Tony Khan directly, instead of putting them out in public where they can draw discourse from fans. Fellow Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff thinks that both Baker and Hardy's issues can be solved with more focus from AEW CEO Tony Khan, who believes Khan needs a better handle on character development and storytelling.

Hardy actually shares Bischoff's belief, as he also said that he wanted to see AEW do more character and "entertainment-based" ideas on AEW programming. The Hardys missed a lot of the first half of 2023 due to Jeff Hardy recovering from eye-surgery, but the former WWE Champion says he has healed enough to get back in the ring full-time.