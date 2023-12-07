Why Jey Uso Wants CM Punk On WWE Raw

WWE is now two weeks into its reunion with CM Punk following his return at Survivor Series, and there are still plenty of questions on how it will go. But while Punk certainly seems to have his issues with talents like World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre, one person who has no issue with Punk being around is another talent that's been polarizing in the locker room, Jey Uso. That's why, as he revealed during an appearance on "The Bump," Uso is all about Punk coming over to the "WWE Raw" brand, and implored General Manager Adam Pearce to make the move happen.

"Sign CM Punk," Uso said. "Like, why wouldn't we sign CM Punk? I know he got a whole bunch of haters or whatever. If we're going to be honest, he's a superstar, first and foremost. People talk about him, and if it got anything to do with wrestling, his name's in it. He's like on some 'Tribal Chief' status. He's top guy, regardless of whatever is going on. So my invitation is open. Bring him, let's go, let's run. I'll be the first one to run with him. It's all good, it's all love. Let's go, let's do it. Welcome back CM Punk."

Uso needs a new opponent after this past Monday, where he unsuccessfully challenged Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. Whether he and Punk will cross path's yet is unclear, however, as Punk is scheduled to appear on Friday's "WWE SmackDown," followed by an appearance next Monday on "Raw" where Pearce will attempt to sign him to a contract.

