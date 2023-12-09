WWE SmackDown 12/08/2023: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

CM Punk read everyone's tweets, and he listened.

After a widely-criticised return promo on "WWE Raw" almost two weeks ago, the former multi-time world champion delivered a far more pointed speech on Friday night's edition of "SmackDown," setting up a plethora of future feuds in the process (as well as taking a cheeky dig at his former employer). The 45-year-old came out to a massive ovation in Providence before claiming that his time wouldn't be cut this time around as he addressed the WWE audience, referencing his underwhelming six-minute monologue on "Raw". After quoting his "old friend" Cody Rhodes and asking what the fans wanted to talk about, Punk turned his attention directly to Roman Reigns, reminding the part-time champion of his previous allegiance with Paul Heyman, dropping the first of many hints about his ambitions and mindset.

Punk wouldn't stop there however, dropping nods to the likes of Solo Sikoa and Randy Orton, before his assessment of Kevin Owens led to a clear reference to his messy AEW departure, which saw him fired over a backstage fight with Jack Perry.

"I don't know how who would feel comfortable working with someone who just punches people in the face backstage," Punk said jokingly. "It's 2023, you can't be doing stuff like that. It's insane"

But the one person that everybody expected Punk to mention — Seth Rollins — was the one that he refused to address by name, instead taking aim at his "whiny voice" and revealing his desire to main event WrestleMania, teasing a potential Royal Rumble entry next month. Backstage, the Chicago native was spotted in a brief, frosty interaction with Owens before shaking hands with Rhodes inside the office of general manager Nick Aldis and wishing the duo of Randy Orton and LA Knight good luck for their tussle with The Bloodline.

While the first promo was more of a vague mission statement where Punk thanked the fans for welcoming him back with open arms, this effort was a clear reminder of what "The Second City Saint" is capable of on the microphone. It was allowed far more time to breathe and showed the electricity in the air when Punk mentions or interacts with another performer, as opposed to talking in generalities. Punk's promo and backstage appearances accomplished everything they set out to do and left fans salivating at not only Punk's next move, but the long-term potential for some stellar feuds and matches with some of WWE's elite stars.

This was the Punk that fans fell in love with, and his next appearance on Monday night can't come soon enough if more of the same is in store.

Written by Liam O'Loughlin