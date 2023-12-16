WWE SmackDown 12/15/2023: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

I'll preface this by saying I've been a huge Randy Orton fan since I was in middle school, and here I sit still watching and loving him at 30 years old. While he was out, I was genuinely concerned we'd seen the last of him with how serious his back injury was, and how we kept hearing that his doctors told him never to wrestle again. I would have been upset if the last we saw of Orton was the RK-Bro iteration of "The Viper" alongside Matt Riddle, of all people. So I was a very happy fan to see Orton back in the ring (and seemingly healthy) at Survivor Series and now, back on my screen weekly on "SmackDown." And for some reason, I feel like we all assumed it would be Orton challenging Reigns at the Royal Rumble for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship.

Orton and Reigns had a great promo battle in the middle of the ring this week, and Orton issued the challenge for the Rumble. However ... Reigns just brushed him off. He mentioned that Orton had been at home for the last 18 months and he had given him no thought, and that Orton didn't deserve a title shot. And I'm confused by that. Who's next in line for a title shot, then? Reigns isn't exactly around on weekly television to set up feuds, so it's often random challengers to call him out. I like LA Knight, but he already had his shot at Reigns at Crown Jewel and lost; he should be focusing on entering the Rumble itself. AJ Styles came back at the end of the show, but if he's after a title shot, he's done about as much as Orton the last year to be deserving of one.

So why NOT Orton? It's not like there's anyone else, no No.1 contender who won some kind of tournament waiting in the wings. The simple fact Orton is a legend and he fought like hell to even get back in the ring and stare Reigns in the face is enough for me to give him a title shot. Orton isn't believable to win the Royal Rumble itself in a world of Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, and Knight, so getting him on the premium live event in a prominent position is something I really want to see. If it didn't happen this week, here's hoping Reigns accepts the challenge either on next week's taped show, or the first "SmackDown" of 2024.

