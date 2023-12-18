Mark Henry Defends AEW Boss Tony Khan's Social Media Behavior

It was among the most eventful weekends of the year for AEW and Ring of Honor owner Tony Khan, who had not one, not two, but three shows, including "AEW Rampage" and ROH Final Battle going head to head with each other this past Friday night. In between those shows, and "AEW Collision" the next night, Khan even found time to address some critics, including answering questions about criticism at the ROH Final Battle media scrum and going off on former WCW star Disco Inferno the next night.

Khan's remarks were a topic of discussion on "Busted Open Radio" Monday morning, with AEW's Mark Henry coming to Khan's defense. Explaining that AEW and ROH were both Khan's baby, which would make him defensive to criticism, Henry also noted that Khan was a different individual than past promoters, which would make his response different to one former WWE head Vince McMahon would've had.

"Vince never answered the critics," Henry said. "Vince told you what it was, gave you the product, and then said 'Take it or leave it.' Tony and Vince are different people. Tony is not only a good boss, but Tony is a fan of the people. He loves the fans because he was one. And him at his absolute, most critical point, Tony would've never did that. So he's offended when a fan does that.

"But I think that as AEW gets 10 years old, 15 years old, Tony will lose that. He's entitled to his feelings about his child, 100%. And the people that incite a riot, I just would hope that somebody would say 'Tony, that person is irrelevant. They're just trying to burn the world, they're trying to incite a riot. They just want to get some attention using you. Please, stay general.'"

