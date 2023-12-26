Video: Rhea Ripley Runs Down 2023, The Year She & Judgment Day 'Took Over' WWE Raw

With only five days remaining before 2023 gives way to 2024, many wrestlers are reminiscing about the good, the bad, and the ugly that was thrown at them over the past year. At least in the case of Rhea Ripley, however, it pretty much all falls in the "good" category.

Shortly after it aired on last night's episode of "Raw," WWE posted a video on X of Ripley describing 2023, which she called "the year she and Judgment Day took over" the show. Ripley especially emphasized her role in the group's takeover, saying that the "Raw" women's division found itself "eradicated" as highlights of the Women's World Champion dominating opponent after opponent could be seen.

As fun as 2023 was for Ripley, she's already got an eye out for 2024 and her first challenger of the new year, Ivy Nile. The two are set to wrestle at "WWE Raw: Day One" next Monday, and Ripley declared that Nile would learn, like Ripley's other opponents had, that the "Raw's" women's division was hers and that Nile "is nothing in my world."

While Ripley did focus on the many positives she and Judgment Day had in 2023, she did leave out some key points regarding the group and recent struggles. While Damian Priest and Finn Balor remain WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions after defeating The Creed Brothers a week ago, Dominik Mysterio recently lost the NXT North American Championship to Dragon Lee at NXT Deadline. The group has also had some tension within its ranks following Priest's Money in the Bank briefcase win in the summer, and JD McDonagh's inclusion into the stable this past fall.