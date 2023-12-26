Former WWE Tag Team To Wrestle At TNA Hard To Kill

A little more than two and a half weeks remain before Impact Wrestling becomes TNA Wrestling once more at their Hard to Kill PPV, and the promotion has been busy. In the last few weeks alone, TNA/Impact has signed New Japan star KUSHIDA, locked in top stars like Eddie Edwards to contract extensions, hired Jade Chung as their new ring announcer, and teased an even bigger signing at Hard to Kill, in the form of an "unbelievable surprise." And at least for the PPV, they'll also be armed with a well-known UK tag team.

On X earlier Tuesday morning, Impact announced that the Grizzled Young Veterans, James Drake, and Zack Gibson, would be competing at Hard to Kill. The tweet came with a video of Drake and Gibson, clad in suits at a marina, talking about getting goosebumps over the announcement of TNA's return. After recapping their past, and recent, history, including a shot at their former employer, WWE, the duo declared they were coming to TNA for the TNA Tag Team Championships, currently held by The ABC, Ace Austin, and Chris Bey.

With over six years of experience as a team, the Grizzled Young Veterans are best known for their run in WWE, where they competed in "NXT UK" and "NXT," and were the first-ever NXT UK Tag Team Champions. While in NXT, the duo would be repackaged as The Dyad in 2022, members of Joe Gacy's stable The Schism, with Drake and Gibson changing their names to Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler respectively. The repackaging would cause frustration for the duo, who requested their releases from WWE in the spring and left when their contracts expired in the fall.