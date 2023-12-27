AEW's Matt Hardy Shares His Thoughts On Von Erichs Movie, The Iron Claw

After quite the wait, Sean Durkin's "The Iron Claw," the story of the Von Erich Wrestling Family, finally hit theaters this past weekend. The film has generated strong reviews from critics, including an 88% score on Rotten Tomatoes, but has also drawn a polarizing response from the wrestling community, with some even opting not to see it due to the real-life tragedies the film is based on.

Now, Matt Hardy has decided to throw his opinion into the hat. The AEW star took to X on Tuesday evening to reveal he had seen "The Iron Claw," and that his overall impressions of the film were positive. Calling Durkin's film "extremely well done," Hardy expressed amazement at seeing the story play out on the big screen. He also credited "The Iron Claw" for telling the Von Erich's story "in a way that allows every viewer, not just wrestling fans, to be moved by it."

The #IronClaw was an extremely well done film. I knew the entire Von Erich story, but it's still incredible to watch this tragic tale play out on the big screen. Kudos for telling this hard, dark story in a way that allows every viewer, not just wrestling fans, to be moved by it. — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 27, 2023

Hardy joins both WWE executive Bruce Prichard and surviving Von Erich brother Kevin Von Erich as among the most notable figures in wrestling praising the film. While Prichard noted the film was an inaccurate telling of the Von Erich story, he accepted the story as based on true events and praised the cast and crew, while Kevin similarly noted the strong portrayals from Zac Efron as Kevin, and Holt McCallany as Kevin's father, Fritz Von Erich.

One part of the film Hardy didn't comment on was the performances of his co-workers Ryan Nemeth and AEW World Champion MJF, whom Hardy called his Wrestler of the Year earlier this week. The AEW stars appeared in the film as Gino Hernandez and the kayfabe Von Erich brother Lance Von Erich respectively, though MJF's role was reportedly kept short.