AEW Collision Ratings Report: 1/6/24

Thanks to AEW Worlds End, "AEW Collision" had a little bit of a holiday break to close 2023, with its last episode of the year airing on December 23. With the show kicking off its 2024 this past weekend, AEW was hoping to continue "Collision" strong ratings run from December, though one of the last few games of the NFL regular season had other ideas.

Wrestlenomics reports that Saturday's "Collision" drew 402K total viewers, and 0.13 in the 18-49 demographic. Though this continued "Collision's" trend of drawing in the 400K's and above 0.10, both numbers were down from two weeks earlier, with total viewership falling 18% from 489K, while 18-49 decreased 19% from 0.16. "Collision" went head-to-head with the Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans game, with the game drawing '19.6 million viewers, helping contribute to "Collision's" lowest numbers since November 25.

Interest was there for the start of "Collision," which opened with 457K total viewers, the high point of the show, and 0.15 for Sting and Darby Allin vs. The WorkHorsemen, and the start of Eddie Kingston vs. Trent Berretta. Except for QH3, which dropped to 370K total viewers, the numbers would remain steady for the first hour and fifteen minutes, with 18-49 peaking in QH2, which drew an identical 0.15 to QH1, but had slightly more viewers (203K to QH1's 197K).

Momentum wasn't maintained from 9:15 on, however, starting in QH6, which drew 379K total viewers and 0.12, a 13% and 14% decrease from QH5. Things got worse in QH7, as the start of the FTR vs. House of Black main event drew 343K total viewers and 0.11 in 18-49, a show low in both categories. The conclusion of the match drew 377K total viewers and 0.12, increasing a respectable 10% and 13% to close the show.