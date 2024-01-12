The Week In Wrestling (1/11/24): 3 Promos That Rocked & 3 That Fell Flat

Monday's episode of "WWE Raw" kicked off with an in-ring promo segment featuring Drew McIntyre and CM Punk. While fans have yet to see these two wrestle one-on-one in WWE, their verbal exchange provided a compelling foundation for when the opportunity (hopefully) arises, eventually.

Coming off his loss to World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins last week, McIntyre was aggravated, particularly with how Damian Priest attempted to cash-in his Money in the Bank briefcase during the McIntyre-Rollins title match instead of waiting until after. McIntyre also brought up his ongoing frustrations with Jey Uso's arrival to "Raw" and CM Punk's return to WWE. Finally, McIntyre teased the idea of leaving the company for nine years, much like Punk did, so he could get a hero's reception of his own.

This statement cued the arrival of Punk, who laid out an open forum for McIntyre to express his thoughts. McIntyre then proceeded to make reference to Punk's previous stint in WWE, in which Punk was one of the self-proclaimed leaders of the locker room. As Punk soared as the WWE Champion at the time, McIntyre noted that he was battling some inner demons — something Punk didn't have, because, per McIntyre, Punk was a demon himself. And with Punk taking a near-decade hiatus from WWE, McIntyre declared that he was the leader in this situation now.

Punk later reiterated that he wasn't back to make friends in WWE, but rather, to win the Royal Rumble and main event WrestleMania. In response, McIntyre boastfully reminded Punk that he had already conquered both of those feats, during a time when WWE needed someone to step up in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Some of our superstars stepped away. If you were still here, you would probably step away too, because when the going gets tough, Punk gets going," McIntyre said.

Before tensions rose any further, Punk left the ring — but not before making one final proclamation, vowing to crush McIntyre's championship aspirations by eliminating him last from the Men's Royal Rumble on January 27.

Written by Ella Jay