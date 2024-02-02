Five Hot Takes From The Week In Wrestling: What We Wish Had Happened & More (2/1/2024)

It's been clear for a while now that WWE's plan for WrestleMania 40 involved Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal title and Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk for the World Heavyweight title. Unfortunately, Punk is now injured and will not wrestle at Mania, a situation that (combined with the potentially permanent inavailability of Brock Lesnar) clearly has WWE creative on their heels. On "Raw," they punted, teasing a Rollins vs. Rhodes World Heavyweight Championship match there's no way is actually happening to stall for time while they figure out what to do. In my mind, however, the correct answer is very simple.

"Raw" has also clearly been building up an intense feud between Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn, which is presumably set to culminate at Mania. Between McIntyre's uncertain contract situation and the fact that Zayn has never beaten him before, Zayn is presumably set to emerge from that victorious. Given that this feud exists, and that it involves "Raw" main-eventers who were Rollins' opponents in three of his last five title matches, why not simply fold Rollins into that feud and make the Mania match a triple threat?

It's an easy set-up — since there will presumably be an Elimination Chamber match at the upcoming PLE of the same name to crown a No. 1 contender for Rollins' championship, just have Zayn and McIntyre, as the last two competitors, get some sort of inconclusive double fall where both men have an argument that they won. From there, it's an easy path to Adam Pearce declaring that both men will compete in the title match at Mania.

This accomplishes several things. First, it gives Rollins a Mania match, but also makes it so that he doesn't have to carry a full 50% of the contest — Rollins is currently struggling to rehab a knee injury in time for Mania, and even assuming he makes it back, a triple threat helps protect him. Moreover, if his rehab suffers a setback and he doesn't make it back, you can run Zayn vs. McIntyre as a singles match like you were going to do before, only with the vacant title on the line. The triple threat format also allows you to protect Rollins in defeat, as Zayn would basically have to pin McIntyre to make this scenario narratively satisfying. In doing so, you give Zayn a world title reign just before he turns 40, rewarding him for his amazing work over the past two years, and you create a huge feel-good moment with Zayn winning the championship that could help compensate for the loss of Punk on the card.

And sure, if Zayn's title reign ends up being a month long, fine. He probably wouldn't object. Personally I'd give him a longer one, just because if you want someone who will continue what Rollins started in terms of making the WHC a workhorse world title, Sami Zayn is your guy. But whatever, if Damian Priest cashes in him on the same night and takes the belt away as soon as Zayn gets it, you can do that. The point is that Sami becoming a world champion, even just for a night, is one of the only things that might help fans forget that Punk isn't walking through that curtain.

Written by Miles Schneiderman