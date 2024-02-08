AEW Dynamite 2/7/24: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

The six-man tag team match between the CMLL representatives and the Blackpool Combat Club was an entertaining match filled with incredible action and athletic moves that wowed audiences from start to finish. However, it was something that catered to the hardcore fans way too much. A casual viewer watching that show was given zero explanation as to why anything was happening.

There was no explanation as to who the wrestlers were, their backgrounds, or why they were working together. The same can be said for the other three CMLL stars who sat at ringside, and while the focus might be on the in-ring product, these details matter. A simple video package would have sufficed, giving people some background as to why they should take them seriously as performers and as threats to three of AEW's biggest stars.

AEW makes everyone look good inside the ring as every wrestler is allowed time to shine, but there has to be something more to make these men feel different. On top of that, there is no real rhyme or reason as to why they've got issues with the BCC, or AEW generally. It left an odd babyface/heel dynamic in the match where a lot of fans seemed confused about which team they should be cheering for, and the post-match angle also left a lot to be desired. Furthermore, if this is going to be a big-time storyline featuring the likes of Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley, the choice of other AEW wrestlers making the save made little sense, as they're simply not seen on the same level as the people they were helping.

With another CMLL-related match confirmed for later this week, it's clear this partnership is far from over, and that's not a bad thing. It's going to create great matches and bring something fresh to the product. However, to create less confusion, there needs to be more effort put into the little things, giving fans a reason to actually invest in everything that is happening outside of just seeing cool spots that they get in every other match.

Written by Matthew Wilkinson