WWE NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov Reveals Who Will Challenge Him On Roadblock TV Special

For nearly five months now, Ilja Dragunov has ruled over "WWE NXT," as the NXT Champion, defeating the likes of Dominik Mysterio, Baron Corbin, and Trick Williams along the way. But with "NXT Roadblock" coming up on the horizon, Dragunov is looking to rack up another title defense, against the man he defeated to win the championship in the first place.

In a promo from last night's "NXT" episode that Dragunov posted on X, the NXT Champion officially challenged Carmelo Hayes to challenge him for the title at Roadblock. The challenge doesn't come without a price, however, as Dragunov said he would only face off against Hayes if he met him "face to face" on next week's "NXT." Dragunov also taunted Hayes for his recent betrayal of Williams and closed the promo by declaring he would be looking to take Hayes' soul, as his eyes turned bright red.

Provided Hayes meets Dragunov face to face next week, this will be the third time the two have wrestled each other for the NXT Championship in recent memory. As noted, Dragunov defeated Hayes to win the championship in September, at NXT No Mercy, and then successfully defended the title against Hayes at the "Halloween Havoc" TV special on October 31. Dragunov also defeated Hayes in the summer, giving him a 3-0 record overall against his rival.

Despite the three losses against Dragunov, Hayes has received newfound momentum ever since betraying Williams following Williams' defeat at the hands of Dragunov at NXT Vengeance Day earlier this month. Williams has not been seen since Hayes assaulted him, allowing Hayes to focus his attention on Dragunov, whom he attacked just days after Vengeance Day to signal his intentions to win the NXT Title back.