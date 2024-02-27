AEW Partnership With Joe Hand Promotions Brings Revolution 2024 To Select Venues

AEW fans who want to get out and watch Revolution with others who love wrestling can enjoy the pay-per-view at select bars and restaurants this Sunday. The company has once again partnered with Joe Hand Promotions to bring the show to locations across North America.

Sting's retirement match will likely be the main event of Revolution. "The Icon" will defend the AEW World Tag Team Championships alongside Darby Allin (with Ric Flair ringside) against the Young Bucks. Elsewhere on the card, AEW World Champion Samoa Joe defends his title against "Hangman" Adam Page and Swerve Strickland. Former New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Will Ospreay will make his full-time AEW debut when he takes on Konosuke Takeshita. Toni Storm will also defend her AEW Women's World Championship against former best friend Deonna Purrazzo.

"Zero Hour" will start at 6:30 p.m. EST, and Revolution begins at 8 p.m. EST. The show will emanate from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. Fans can find the location closest to them showing the pay-per-view with the "Bar Finder" on the Joe Hand Promotions website by using a city or zip code. For those watching Revolution at home, the pay-per-view can be purchased on traditional cable and satellite providers in the US.