Trish Stratus & Lita Discuss Capturing WWE's Women's Tag Titles

While the last Team Bestie reunion resulted in a shocking betrayal, it seems that WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Lita are back on the same page. During a joint Q&A session at the 2024 For The Love of Wrestling convention, Stratus and Lita were asked about the possibility of adding another title to their respective resumes. In response, Lita indicated that they'd be interested in chasing after the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships together.

"People like to talk about this imaginary curse of the [women's] tag titles, but I think that if Trish and I were tag champs, that somehow the curse would magically disappear," Lita said (via "Monopoly Events").

Over the last year, many wrestling fans have theorized that the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships have been haunted by a hex, as multiple title reigns were soured with injury. Victims of this so-called curse include the likes of Liv Morgan (on two occasions), Sonya Deville, and most recently, Asuka.

Amidst her current reign alongside Kairi Sane, Asuka reportedly sustained damage to her knee on last week's episode of "WWE SmackDown." While the severity of Asuka's injury remains unknown, she is expected to imminently undergo a series of medical evaluations. As it stands, Asuka and Sane — collectively known as The Kabuki Warriors — are 54 days into their second reign as WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, having previously regained the titles from Kayden Carter and Katana Chance in January.

Prior to hearing the news of Asuka's injury, Team Bestie were also asked to deliver to message to The Kabuki Warriors, to which Stratus replied, "You're not ready for Team Bestie."

