WWE Star Becky Lynch Gets Candid About Relationship With Charlotte Flair

Onscreen, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair have become synonymous with each other, at times being the best of friends and the bitterest of rivals. That's also been the case offscreen, where the real-life relationship between the two WWE stars has ranged from very close to estranged, with some of their issues even spilling out onscreen and through the media.

In an appearance on "Rosenberg Wrestling," Lynch was asked about her current relationship with Flair, confirming that the two are currently in a good place. Lynch also touched upon how she dealt with talking about her issues with Charlotte in her new book, "Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Girl," which was released earlier this week.

"I think, in writing this book, at no point...I certainly did not intend to be disparaging against her, and I don't think I am," Lynch said. "I think I'm fair in trying to give her perspective in things, because I don't think it's fair to completely bury somebody in a book, especially when they're...in a world that's so subjective...they don't have the opportunity to defend themselves. So...I talk about our fallout. But I at least try to paint it from her perspective as well as from my own."

