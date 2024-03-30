WWE Hall Of Famer Shawn Michaels Weighs In On Cody Rhodes' Journey Over Last 2 Years

April 2 will officially mark two years since Cody Rhodes made a stunning return to WWE on night one of WrestleMania 38. Since then, Rhodes has steadily served as one of the companies' top babyfaces, both in likeability and merchandise selling. Rhodes' ascent has also translated into the ring, as he once again finds himself as the number one contender to Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Before Rhodes vies for the title on WWE's grandest stage, though, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels weighs in on the journey that has preceded Rhodes these last two years.

Advertisement

"I do have to say, what Cody has done over the last year or two years, it's been pretty amazing because it's done in what I think a lot of us traditional babyfaces would say is really hard and difficult to pull off in this era, and he's done a fantastic job of that," Michaels told "Busted Open Radio." "WrestleMania 40 is going to be the biggest WrestleMania of all time. I have no doubt. It's going to be a huge moment if Cody can [win the title]. But look, we've seen before that the story doesn't get told as they say. So, if it happens, it'll be an absolutely glorious moment for him and a huge recognition of what he's accomplished. But if Roman says it isn't happening, and he goes out there and makes that so, it's a big hill to climb. Let's just put it that way."

Advertisement

As Michaels alluded to, the upcoming title match between Rhodes and Rhodes will emanate from the platform of WrestleMania 40 on April 7. This, of course, is not the first time Rhodes and Reigns have clashed, as Reigns successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Rhodes at 2023's big event with the aid of The Bloodline. This year, Rhodes is eager to not only change the outcome, but also fulfill his quest of "finishing the story," and becoming the first Rhodes family member to hold the WWE Championship.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.