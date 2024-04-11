Triple H Is Excited For WWE To Be Working With This Sponsor

Between Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship victory over Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, distancing themselves from Vince McMahon, and embracing Triple H as the promotion's new public figurehead, WWE appears to be in the throes of a new era. Separate from the onscreen happenings, this new era also comes with exciting new sponsorship opportunities for WWE, including expanding a partnership with a long-time ally.

While basking in the glow of Night Two of WrestleMania 40 at the post-show media scrum, WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple took time to discuss the expanded relationship between WWE and long-time sponsor, energy drink company C4 Energy, making an important announcement in the process.

"I'm proud to announce that they [C4] are now the official energy drink of WWE," Triple H said. "And they will be the co-presenting partner of SummerSlam in Cleveland, Ohio this year. So it's an amazing partnership. [I'm] really excited to do it, and have them help usher in this new time in WWE."

The WWE/C4 partnership began back in 2021 after C4 announced Reigns, Bianca Belair, Montez Ford, and former WWE star Mandy Rose had signed with the company as representatives. The two sides have continued to build their relationship since then, with former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins appearing in C4 commercials, while Belair and Ford later represented C4 in a 2023 advertising campaign. Later that year, WWE and C4 collaborated to create five new energy drinks and workout powders, another sign of the growing partnership between the sides.

