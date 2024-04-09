Bully Ray Discusses What The Rock Handed Cody Rhodes On WWE Raw

Cody Rhodes may have finished the story with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, defeating Reigns to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, but he still has unresolved issues with The Rock. That's because Rock scored a pin on Rhodes at Night One of WrestleMania 40 in a tag match featuring Reigns and Seth Rollins, and then confronted Rhodes on last night's "Raw," declaring he would defeat Rhodes for the title while handing Rhodes a mysterious object.

Like film buffs looking into what Bill Murray whispered at the end of "Lost in Translation," Rock's handoff to Rhodes has captured Bully Ray's attention. On Tuesday's episode of "Busted Open Radio," Bully discussed the segment, and offered one possible theory.

"Just that [handoff] alone has me intrigued," Bully said. "I want to know what was handed to him. Remember in 'Pulp Fiction'...the question on everyone's mind to this day is what? 'What was in the briefcase?' And there's all sorts of stories, and I don't even know if Quentin Tarantino actually ever gave an answer.' What was in that briefcase, that suitcase?

"What did Rock hand to Cody? We can surmise, we can hypothesize this morning. But if we start to guess, and even if we take an educated guess at this, they never told us about the watch. Remember the watch we talked about yesterday? So let me get right to it; do you think Rocky handed Cody a busted-up version of the watch?"

The watch in question was previously owned by Rhodes' father, Dusty Rhodes, who pawned the watch to help pay for Rhodes' acting lessons. The watch was returned to Rhodes by Nick Khan, Triple H, and Bruce Prichard as a gift, with Bully speculating Rock then destroyed the watch as revenge for defeating Reigns.

