Spoiler: Drew Gulak's Status For Tonight's WWE NXT

After "Raw" helped put WrestleMania 40 in the rearview mirror last night, "NXT" will look to do the same for Stand & Deliver this evening. And the show will do so without a notable star who found himself in hot water last week. Fightful Select reports that "NXT's" Drew Gulak is not listed as appearing on tonight's show. This is despite the fact that members of Gulak's No Quarter Catch Crew stable are scheduled to compete, with Damon Kemp and Myles Borne set to wrestle Stacks and Luca Crusifino of The Family. Gulak is also not listed at being at ringside for the match, while fellow stablemate Charlie Dempsey is.

Gulak is only a week removed from being the subject of a story told by former WWE star Ronda Rousey during an appearance on NewsNation's "Banfield" program. Rousey would claim that, while having a conversation with multiple people backstage years ago, Gulak grabbed onto the strings of her sweatpants and attempted to pull them off as he walked by. Aghast that no one reacted to the incident, including those she was conversing with, Rousey later confronted Gulak, leading to him apologizing. In a tweet, Gulak would claim he accidentally grabbed Rousey's strings while attempting to shake her hand, and apologized once more.

WWE has yet to acknowledge Rousey's story or comment on Gulak's status with them going forward. The promotion has continued to face questions regarding its backstage environment ever since Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE went public in January. The lawsuit accused McMahon and Laurinaitis of sex trafficking and abuse and has suggested that top-level WWE executives, including Nick Khan and former WWE CEO Stephanie McMahon, were aware of McMahon and Grant's relationship.

