Bryan Danielson Hopes This AEW Tag Team Punches The Young Bucks In The Face

There's an uneasy feeling heading into tonight's episode of "AEW Dynamite," likely due to the Young Bucks' plans to reveal never-before-seen backstage footage from AEW All In last August. While no one is quite sure what the footage will entail, it's expected it will involve scenes from the altercation between CM Punk and Jack Perry, which subsequently led to Punk being fired from AEW, while Perry has yet to return to the promotion, instead working for New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Whatever the footage contains, one person who has had it up to here with the Bucks is none other than Bryan Danielson. Taking to X earlier Wednesday afternoon, Danielson put over how strong he believed tonight's show would be before putting down the Bucks, calling their current personas "insufferable." Danielson then requested that FTR, Cash Wheeler, and Dax Harwood, show up to "Dynamite" this evening and "punch those guys in the face."

Should be a killer show! BUT, this iteration of the Young Bucks is insufferable... @DaxFTR and @CashWheelerFTR, please tell me you're going to show up and punch those guys in the face? #AEWDynamite https://t.co/W8azPALgoa — Bryan Danielson (@bryandanielson) April 10, 2024

Fortunately for Danielson, Wheeler and Harwood will have plenty of motivation to go after the Bucks tonight, even beyond their own close ties to Punk. The duo defeated Top Flight this past Saturday on "AEW Collision" to reach the finals of the AEW World Tag Team Title tournament at AEW Dynasty, where they will face the Bucks, who reached the finals last Wednesday by defeating Orange Cassidy and Trent Beretta. It will be the fourth matchup between the Bucks and FTR in AEW, with FTR holding a 2-1 record over their rivals.

While Danielson's comments may put him in the crosshairs of the EVPs sooner than later, he himself has bigger issues to deal with in the form of Will Ospreay. Danielson is set to go one-on-one with Ospreay at Dynasty, in a match that could determine which of the two is the best wrestler in AEW.